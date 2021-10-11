Realme GT Neo2T launch teased

Realme unveiled the Realme GT Neo2 in China last month, while the smartphone is set to arrive this month in India on October 13. However, it seems like a T variant for the smartphone has already been finalized for launch in China. The model will be called Realme GT Neo2T as per the official teaser shared by the brand.

The Realme GT Neo2T will be launched on October 19 in China at 2pm local time. A smartphone with model number RMX3357 was certified by TENAA back in August. This model is believed to be the upcoming Realme GT Neo2T. Fortunately, the listing also gave us some of the specifications for the device.

Realme GT Neo2T Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme GT Neo2T will likely sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution. This display should refresh at a rate of 120Hz. On the front, the smartphone should have a hole-punch design for an alleged 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Furthermore, you should be getting 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. There should be a triple camera unit, which could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and additional sensors of 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel. Further, the smartphone could be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you should get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

In related news, Realme is set to launch the Realme GT Neo2 in India on October 13 along with the Buds Air 2. The TWS earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation. With active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, the Realme Buds Air 2 monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone, allowing the earbuds to send out a reverse anti-noise sound to cancel it out. It can filter out most low-frequency noise. Moreover, it also cancels out the noise of home appliances.