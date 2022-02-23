Realme GT Neo 2 can now be purchased at Rs 22,999 after massive Rs 9,000 discount

Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 31,999. Now the phone has received a massive discount of Rs 9,000 after some specific bank offers are applied on Flipkart.

After the offer on HDFC bank credit or debit card, the Realme GT Neo 2 base variant can now be purchased at Rs 22,999. When a customer is using other bank’s credit or debit card, an instant discount of Rs 6,000 will be applied. So this variant can be purchased at Rs 25,999.

To refresh, the 8GB RAM + 128GB model of Realme GT Neo 2 was launched at Rs 31,999. The premium variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage was announced at Rs 35,999. However, the offer is only applicable to the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

The phone comes in Neo Green, Neo Blue, and Neo Black colour options in India.

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications

The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with (2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass5 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 2 packs Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W ultra-fast flash charging that offers 0 to 100% charge in 36 minutes. It includes a in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.