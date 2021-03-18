Advertisement

AnTuTu bans Realme GT for faking benchmark results

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2021 3:48 pm

Latest News

Realme has been given an Ultimatum to solve the issue or face a permanent removal of the Realme GT smartphone from Antutu.
Advertisement

Realme GT is Realme's first flagship for 2021 that is currently launched only in China, earlier this month. The smartphone is powered by the latest flagship grade processor from Qualcomm, and that is the Snapdragon 888. However, the company has allegedly been cheating the benchmarks tests conducted on the Antutu benchmarking platform. 

 

AnTuTu posted a note on Weibo to inform users about the removal of the Realme GT from its benchmarking platform. The company said it decided to remove the benchmark scores of the Realme GT for three months for allegedly cheating and boosting the performance scores of the phone. 

 

The Realme GT was initially marketed with a score of over 750,000 on the AnTuTu version 8, which is much higher than 708,000, which is Xiaomi Mi 11's score that is a similarly spec'd device as the Realme GT and comes with a Snapdragon 888. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: Realme GT 5G announced with 64MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate 

 

Benchmarks are often considered as a measure to identify how well a smartphone can perform under heavy tasks and many companies including OnePlus, have been caught cheating these benchmarking platforms to advertise a false score that will attract more customers and will make them believe that a particular company's smartphone performs better than the other identically spec'd phones. 

 

In the case of Realme GT, Antutu said that the phone delayed threads when running the multithreaded test on its benchmark app, in order to obtain the fastest CPU cores. Those tactics helped the phone receive higher benchmark scores, AnTuTu has alleged. 

 

Not only this, but as per Antutu, Realme GT also modified the reference JPG image used by the benchmarking platform to reduce processing times and achieve a higher score. The phone was using mosaic colour blocks instead of processing the image verbatim genuinely, to reduce its quality and cut down on processing efforts, the company said. 

 

As a result of the above mentioned allegations, Antutu removed the smartphone from its listings and has given an ultimatum to Realme to provide clarity on benchmark cheating, and modify the system such that it won't manipulate the scores. AnTuTu said that it would otherwise remove the Realme GT permanently from its listing. 

 

AnTuTu even reached out to Realme for a response but got nothing in return. The benchmarking platform also conveyed that it will be further optimizing the anti-cheating programme on the version 9 of the Antutu app. The new version would deduct points and levy other penalties if it finds any cheating issues with various phones. 

Realme GT 5G price teased ahead of launch on March 4

Realme GT 5G with Android 11, Snapdragon 888 spotted on Geekbench, retail box design revealed

Realme GT 5G announced with 64MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate

Realme GT Neo with Dimensity 1200 to be released on March 31

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max receive update with camera improvements

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini said to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz OLED display

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies