Realme GT 5G announced with 64MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2021 12:59 pm

Latest News

Realme GT sports a 6.8-inch (1440x3200 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support.
Realme has today launched its flagship Realme GT smartphone in China. Realme GT 5G is priced CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,440)  for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 37,000) for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant.


Realme GT comes in Blue, Grey and Leather (12GB + 256GB only) versions. The Realme GT will flaunt Dual-tone Vegan Leather Design which will use two different kinds of material in two different colours.

 Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G Specifications


The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The phone features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System. The new cooling system further improves the phone's heat dissipation performance by applying stainless steel in the cooling system and optimizing the heat dissipation structure. The Realme GT 5G comes with a GT mode that boosts the performance.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme GT is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

 Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Latest News from Realme

0 Comments

Image gallery

