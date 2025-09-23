Realme GT 8 Pro Design Leaked, India Launch Details Also Revealed

Realme GT 8 Pro design has been revealed in a new leak, suggesting the company will revamp the design language completely, compared to the previous iterations. The device’s India launch details have also been leaked through the same source. Here’s everything to know about the device.

The leak from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X shows the Realme GT 8 Pro design from the back. However, Ambhore claims that the design will be “close” to what he has shared, which means this may not be the final design. The render shows a square module on the back with two protrusions on either sides, each of which house flash LEDs.

The cutouts for the camera modules suggest that there will be a primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle sensor, and a periscope telephoto sensor as well. The frame remains flat, while the buttons reside on the right spine. There are Antenna bands that can also be seen, confirming the frame will be made of aluminium.

Aside from the leaked Realme GT 8 Pro design, the tipster says that the device will launch in India in the next two months. Considering the Realme GT 7 Pro debuted last year in India in November with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the GT 8 Pro should come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

In related news to Realme, the company debuted the Realme P3 Lite 5G in India earlier this month. It is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB trim.

The Realme P3 Lite 5G sports a 6.67-inch (1604 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 675 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

For optics, there’s a single rear camera, including a 32MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 Aperture and LED flash. At the front of the P3 Lite 5G, there’s a 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging.