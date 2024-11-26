Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch: Price, Specs, Launch Offers

Realme GT 7 Pro India launch brings the country’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, along with features like a Samsung Eco2 AMOLED display, a 5800mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything to know about the latest flagship offering from the Chinese smartphone maker.

Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch: Price, Availability, Launch Offers

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey colours and is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 65,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model. The smartphone will be available from Amazon.in, realme.com and offline stores starting from November 29th. One can pre-order the device by paying a booking amount of Rs 999.

As for the launch offers, these include:

Flat Rs 3,000 discount with select bank cards

Up to 12 Months No-Cost EMI starting at Rs 5000/month

Additional 12-month extended warranty for those who pre-book the device till November 28

12 months of screen damage insurance worth up to Rs 3,149 for pre-bookings till November 28

Realme GT 7 Pro: Specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) Samsung Eco2 8T LTPO quad-curved AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, and 6500 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 7 Pro has triple cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 f/1.88 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 f/2.65 2x telephoto sensor, while the front houses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 7 Pro packs a 5,800mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and VC liquid cooling. The device is also IP68 + IP69 rated.