Realme P3 Lite 5G Debuts in India: All Details

Realme P3 Lite 5G has been announced in India at a budget price point. “Designed for young users who demand durability, power, and smart innovation, the new smartphone combines cutting-edge performance with flagship-level AI features, all packed in a stylish lily-inspired design,” the brand said.

Realme P3 Lite 5G: Price, Availability

The Realme P3 Lite 5G will be available in Lily White, Purple Blossom, and Midnight Lily colour options. Priced at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB trim, the device will go on sale from September 22, 2025 on Flipkart, Realme’s website, and mainline stores across India. A Rs 1,000 bank offer or Rs 1,000 exchange offer can be applied on the purchase.

Realme P3 Lite 5G: Specifications

The Realme P3 Lite 5G sports a 6.67-inch (1604 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 675 nits peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

For optics, there’s a single rear camera, including a 32MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 Aperture and LED flash. At the front, there’s a 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has a single speaker and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset is also IP64 rated and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.