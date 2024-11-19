Realme GT 7 Pro’s Realme UI 6.0 Aspires to be iOS

Realme has made a bold declaration about its upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro and Realme UI 6.0, claiming it delivers “iOS-level smoothness.” While this might seem like an ambitious promise, it raises more doubts than optimism, shedding light on the company’s challenges rather than its achievements.

In a post on X, the company revealed a teaser for Realme GT 7 Pro’s Realme UI 6.0 software, explicitly stating, “iOS-level Smoothness. 1st Time on Realme GT 7 Pro.” By aiming to match iOS, Realme admits that its user interface has lagged behind its competitors in smoothness and refinement so far.

This rare public acknowledgement of shortcomings may come across as honest, but it’s also a concerning sign for a company that has been marketing itself as a premium brand and selling flagship smartphones with the latest hardware. How can a company aiming for the top openly admit that its software hasn’t been up to par all along?

This statement also feels like a risky marketing gimmick. Realme could have highlighted improvements in UI 6.0 without dragging iOS into the conversation. By directly involving Apple, Realme invites direct competition against a rival with decades of refinement in user experience.

The statement could further backfire, as the company sets itself up for criticism when the inevitable comparisons surface. The brand is already facing some heat in India for introducing a nerfed battery in Realme GT 7 Pro compared to its Chinese counterpart.

The bigger question is why Realme feels the need to compare itself to iOS at all. Instead of aspiring to mimic Apple, Realme could focus on innovating within the Android ecosystem, addressing its long-standing issues, such as with bloatware. Claiming to chase iOS only distracts from these more immediate and achievable goals.

Realme’s claim that Realme UI 6.0 will deliver iOS-level smoothness might generate buzz, but it risks damaging the company’s credibility. Rather than aiming for Apple’s territory, Realme should do better in refining its own identity and solving existing problems.