Realme GT 5G global launch in June, Realme GT camera flagship launching in July

Realme has already launched the Realme GT smartphone in China in March this year.

At the Realme 5G Global Summit today, the company has confirmed that it will launch a new Realme GT camera flagship globally in July.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth in a tweet announced that Realme GT 5G smartphone will launch in June and the Realme GT camera flagship will debut in July in the global market. However, he didn’t reveal any specific launch dates for the smartphones.

As per a recent leak, Realme GT 5G will come two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700) and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,200) respectively. The Realme GT 5G may launch in Blue Glass and Yellow colours.

Realme GT 5G Specifications



The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.



On the camera front, Realme GT sports a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.