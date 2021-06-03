Advertisement

Realme GT 5G global launch in June, Realme GT camera flagship launching in July

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2021 5:35 pm

Latest News

Realme has already launched the Realme GT smartphone in China in March this year.
Advertisement

At the Realme 5G Global Summit today, the company has confirmed that it will launch a new Realme GT camera flagship globally in July.

 

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth in a tweet announced that Realme GT 5G smartphone will launch in June and the Realme GT camera flagship will debut in July in the global market. However, he didn’t reveal any specific launch dates for the smartphones.

Advertisement

 

The company has already launched the Realme GT smartphone in China in March this year. The phone is also expected to launch in India soon.

 

As per a recent leak, Realme GT 5G will come two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700) and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,200) respectively. The Realme GT 5G may launch in Blue Glass and Yellow colours.

 

Realme GT 5G Specifications


The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

 

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.


On the camera front, Realme GT sports a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

 

Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. 

Realme GT series to launch in India next month

Realme announces Android 12 Beta 1 for Realme GT, hints India launch soon

Realme GT Neo Flash, Q3 Pro Special Edition announced

Realme GT 5G confirmed to launch in India soon, listed on Realme India website

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Nord CE 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G full specs and renders leaked

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies