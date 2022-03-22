Realme GT 2 Pro becomes TCO 9.0 Certified Smartphone

Realme GT 2 Pro has been awarded the latest sustainability certification issued by Sweden-based TCO Development for its leadership in sustainable design innovation and manufacturing process.

TCO Certification is the world’s leading sustainability certification for IT products. Products qualified with TCO certification suggest that they have passed a rigorous evaluation of safety, user-friendly performance, environmental sustainability performance, and corporate social responsibility.

Realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to use a biopolymer for the entire rear panel, reducing carbon emissions from its manufacturing by 35.5%. Compared with purely petroleum-based materials, this biopolymer creates 2kg fewer carbon emissions for every kilogram made. The percentage of plastic used in the phone’s packaging has also been reduced from 21.7% to a minuscule 0.3%, resulting in an almost negligible amount of plastic.

Being TCO 9.0 Certified also suggests that the brand has reached a top global level in terms of supply chain compliance operation and enterprise internal integrity control with over 40 sustainability performance indicators being checked. Furthermore, this TCO certification demonstrates Realme’s determination to comprehensively promote corporate social responsibility in accordance with its sustainable development strategy.

Sustainability Vision “Leap to Greener”

Realme announced its sustainability vision “Leap to Greener” earlier this year at MWC Barcelona. The company pledged to cut carbon emissions from its GT series smartphones by 50% in five years via minimizing their full life-cycle carbon footprint through a process that goes from material selection to design to manufacturing to packaging to use and finally to recycling.

Under the vision, Realme intends to make comprehensive efforts to achieve “Double Zero” target which is realizing net-zero carbon emissions in corporate operation and zero waste sent to landfills by 2025.