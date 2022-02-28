MWC 2022: Realme GT 2 Series, Book Prime, Buds Air 3 and 150W UltraDart Charge tech launched

Realme today launched the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones at MWC 2022. Both the phones comes with triple rear cameras as well as 120Hz displays. Alongside, the company has also launched Realme Book Prime laptop and Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earphones.

In addition, Realme has also introduced its 150W UltraDart Charge technology. As per the company, it is the world’s fastest charging technology. Realme GT Neo 3 will be the first phone to support 150W UltraDart Charge technology.

Realme says that the UltraDart Charging Architecture uses Multi Boost charging pumps for fast charging of up to 50% in under 5 minutes. It maintains thermal temperature below 43-degree and retain 80% battery capacity at 1000+ complete charge cycles. The technology also works with the lithium batteries that come with higher levels of charging current to allow faster charging.

Realme smartphones are also expected to launch very soon in India. Let’s see the Realme GT 2 series and Realme Book Prime specifications, features and other details.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Price

Realme GT 2 is priced at EUR 549 (approx. Rs. 46,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at EUR 599 (approx. Rs. 50,500).

The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at EUR 749 (approx. Rs. 63,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB model that comes at EUR 849.99 (approx. Rs. 71,600). Both the phones come in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options.

Realme Book Prime Price

The Realme Book Prime is priced at EUR 999 (approx. Rs 84,200) for the 8GB RAM variant, and EUR1,099 (approx. Rs 92,626) for the 16GB RAM variant. The laptop comes in Real Blue, Real Grey and Real Green colour options.

The Realme Buds Air 3 is priced at EUR 59.9 (approx. Rs 5,200). It comes in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

It sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphone. There is a triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get stereo speakers and Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Realme Book Prime

The Realme Book Prime has a 14-inch display with 2,160 x 1,440 px resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor. It has four cores and eight threads with a base turbo frequency of 3.2GHz and a high core frequency of up to 4.5GHz.

Additionally, the chipset is paired with 8GB/16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. Further, the laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and a dual-fan VC liquid cooling system.

In addition, it is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery life. There is support for 65W super-fast charging as well. For audio, it has support for stereo sound by DTS.

There is Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Lastly, the laptop measures 14.9 mm thick and weighs 1.47 kg.

Realme Buds Air 3

Realme Buds Air 3 feature a short stem in-ear design. They offer 42dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and a 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost driver.

Additionally, the Buds Air 3 come with 30hrs of total playback time on a single charge. They boast an IPX5 rating and connects over Bluetooth 5.2 to any device.

Other key features include 88ms low latency game mode, Bass Boost Plus Mode, support for AAC/SBC audio codecs, Transparency mode and more.