Realme camera event to be held on March 2, Salman Khan spotted with likely Realme 8 series

Realme has announced a camera-centric event on March 2. The company will unveil a 108-megapixel camera on the said date. This comes two days ahead of the global launch event of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series with a 108-megapixel camera sensor launching on March 4.

Realme 108-megapixel camera event will be streamed live on the company’s official website, YouTube, and social media channels including Facebook and Twitter.



As of now, details for Realme's 108MP camera is not known but Realme has already teased that the upcoming Realme 8 phone will come with the 108MP sensor as the main camera.



The Realme 8 series is likely to include Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. It is likely if either both the Realme 8 phones will be equipped with 108MP camera, or only the top-end Realme 8 Pro phone.



Meanwhile, an image of Bollywood actor Salman Khan has leaked online in which he is holding the possible Realme 8 Pro. This suggests an imminent launch of the Realme 8 series in India.



To refresh, Salman Khan is the brand ambassador for Realme smartphones. As per the leaked image, the phone features a shiny blue finish at the back with the company’s Dare to Leap branding. At the back, there is a square-shaped quad-camera setup. The Realme 8 Pro is expected to come with a 108MP quad-camera setup.



The Realme 8 and 8 Pro key details are under wraps at the moment. Realme 8 was earlier spotted on Geekbench with the model number RMX3092. As per the listing, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core processor that will be paired with 8GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and should also support 65W fast charging.

