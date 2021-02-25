Realme 8 series with 108MP camera teased to launch in India soon

Realme 8 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core processor that will be paired with 8GB of RAM.

Less than five months after the announcement of Realme 7, the company has now started teasing its successor - Realme 8 series. The Realme 8 series is likely to include Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro.



Realme 8 India launch was teased on Twitter by the Realme country head Madhav Sheth. The company just unveiled the Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A smartphones in the country alongside Realme Buds Air 2.



Realme has teased that the upcoming Realme phone will come with the 108MP sensor as the main camera. It is likely if either both the Realme 8 phones will be equipped with 108MP camera, or just the top-end Realme 8 Pro.



The tweet however didn’t exactly mention Realme 8 but it had #InfiniteLeapWith8 with a cryptic image of 108, hinting at the 108MP sensor. The tweet also reads “Do you guys know what 108 stands for?” and the teaser image has a mention of number 108.



As per his tweet, more details will be revealed tomorrow. We have to wait till tomorrow to know more about the upcoming Realme 8 series.

A great breakthrough ahead!



Do you guys know what 108 stands for?

Stay tuned, unveiling tomorrow.#InfiniteLeapWith8 #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/fD8B3WFHOd — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2021

Realme 8 was earlier spotted on Geekbench with the model number RMX3092. As per the listing, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core processor that will be paired with 8GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and should also support 65W fast charging.



To recall, the Realme 7 was powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor along with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It had a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there was a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture





On the front, it had a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz screen refresh rate, 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.