Realme C35 launched in India with 6.6″ FHD+ display, 50MP rear camera, 5000mAh battery

Realme has today launched Realme C35 as the company’s latest smartphone in the budget C series in India. The phone packs a 6.6″ FHD+ LCD screen, UNISOC T616 SoC, Android 11, 50MP rear camera along with 5000mAh battery.

Let’s see the pricing and Specifications details.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme C35 has been launched at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB version will cost you Rs 12,999. It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colours.

The phone will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels starting March 12th.

Realme C35 Specifications

Realme C35 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408× 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits max brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card up to 256GB.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and VGA B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Lastly, it measures 164.4×75.6×8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.

Meanwhile, Realme is all set to launch its Realme 9 5G series in the Indian market next week. As per the official announcement, The Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE will be launched in India at 12:30 pm IST on March 10.