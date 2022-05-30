Realme C30 key specifications tipped ahead of launch

Realme C30 is an upcoming budget smartphone from the Chinese brand which should soon launch in India. While the colour options and storage variants of the smartphone were tipped earlier, a new leak that has emerged online sheds some light on the specifications of the Realme C30.

Tipsters Mukul Sharma and Paras Guglani have tipped the key specifications of the Realme C30. The leaks say that the smartphone will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ display which should presumingly be an LCD panel. It would be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The device measures 8.48mm in thickness and weighs around 181 grams.

Guglani’s leak says that Realme C30 will have a Unisoc chip under the hood which hasn’t been specified yet. Further, it will have a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. As for the cost, the smartphone could be priced around Rs 7,000 and it may end up as the most affordable phone from the brand.

The previous leak stated that Realme C30 will debut in the Indian market in the month of June. Further the smartphone will come in two storage variants. There will be 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage variants. In adddition, the leaks also told us that Realme C30 will come in three colour options. These include Denim Black, Lake Blue, and Bamboo Green.

Apart from that, Realme is also gearing up to launch the Realme Pad X in India which has been officially teased to arrive soon in the region. The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution. The panel has support for sunlight mode and a TÜV Rheinland-certified hardware-level blue light filter. The screen has 450 nits of peak brightness with 84.6% of screen-to-body ratio.