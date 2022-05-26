Realme Pad X launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC

Realme has unveiled a new tablet in China today, called the Realme Pad X. The Realme Pad X is a tablet which comes with a flat sided design and a single camera the back. The Pad X has a design different from the previous two tablets launched by the brand in India namely the Realme Pad and the Pad Mini.

The Realme Pad X is available in two variants with following price tags:

4GB + 64GB – CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,000)

6GB + 128GB – CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,400)

Further, the official accessories for the tablet will retail for the following prices:

Magnetic Stylus – CNY 499 (approx Rs 5,700)

Smart Keyboard – CNY 399 (approx Rs 4,600)

Folio Case – CNY 99 (approx Rs 1,100)

The pre-orders for the tablet will begin today in the country while the first sale is set to take place at 8 PM on May 31. Early buyers will also get a CNY 100 discount on the tablet.

Realme Pad X Specifications

The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution. The panel has support for sunlight mode and a TÜV Rheinland-certified hardware-level blue light filter. The screen has 450 nits of peak brightness with 84.6% of screen-to-body ratio. The device supports up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Pad X is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM an up to 128GB of storage. The device supports virtual RAM expansion up to 5GB and internal storage expansion up to 512GB using a microSD card. Next, the screen has support for stylus input.

The official stylus, similar to Apple Pencil on iPad, can attach magnetically on the side of the device and charge at the same time. It supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Customers can also buy an optional keyboard accessory which has a 1.3mm key travel. Next, the tablet has a single rear camera at the back and a front camera that has portrait centre function which functions similar to Apple’s Centre Stage.

The tablet runs on Realme UI 3.0 for Pad which is based on Android 12. You get Quad speaker setup on the Realme Pad X that is powered by Dolby Atmos and supports Hi-res audio. The tab packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Lastly, connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.