Realme C3 colour variants revealed ahead of launch on December 6

Realme C3 will be launched in India on February 6 as the new C-series smartphone. The company has already been teasing its specifications to create the hype. Recently, Realme confirmed that the Realme C3 will be the first smartphone to run on the latest Realme UI out of the box. Now ahead of the launch, the colour variants of Realme C3 have been revealed.

As per a YouTube video, posted by Flipkart, it has been confirmed that upcoming Realme C3 will be available in two colour options - Blue and Red.

A Flipkart teaser has already revealed some features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Realme C3 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The phone will be equipped with dual rear camera setup which will include a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. There is no information about the front camera of Realme C3.

The upcoming smartphone will come equipped with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The display will have a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. For the battery, Realme C3 will have a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer enough juice for 20.8 hours of YouTube streaming and 43.9 hours of talk time.

In terms of the sales channels, Flipkart is already teasing Realme C3, so it will be selling the phone once it launches in India. Also, we know Realme sells all of its phones through its own website, so we can expect to see Realme C3 there as well. Realme recently started selling Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 via Amazon also in India, But it is currently unknown if the Realme C3 will also be sold on Amazon or not.