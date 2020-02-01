  • 12:52 Feb 01, 2020

Realme C3 confirmed to come with Realme UI out of the box

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 01, 2020 10:46 am

Realme C3 will be running Android 10 when it launches next week in India.
Realme C3 is all set to launch in India on February 6. The company is hosting a press event in New Delhi that will kick off at 12:30 pm on the day. Realme has now confirmed that the Realme C3 will be the first smartphone to run on the latest Realme UI out of the box.

 

The company in a Twitter post has revealed that the Realme C3 will launch with realme UI out of the box. So the phone will be running Android 10 when it launches next week in India. Realme UI is a customized version of the ColorOS 7 which is exclusive to Realme devices.

A Flipkart teaser has already revealed some features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Realme C3 will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery.

 

Flipkart teaser also reveals that the phone will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. Realme C3 will be available in Blue colour option. The phone will be powered by latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor.

 

In terms of the sales channels, Flipkart is already teasing Realme C3, so it will be selling the phone once it launches in India. Also, we know Realme sells all of its phones through its own website, so we can expect to see Realme C3 there as well. Realme recently started selling Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 via Amazon also in India, But it is currently unknown if the Realme C3 will also be sold on Amazon or not.

