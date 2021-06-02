Advertisement

Realme C21Y expected to launch soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 3:29 pm

Latest News

Realme RMX3261 will be backed up by a 4,880mAh battery with 18W charging.
Advertisement

Realme is said to be working on its next C series smartphone which is dubbed as Realme C21Y. Realme C21Y is expected to be launched soon as the smartphone has been certified by Thailand's NBTC.

 

The NBTC listing has however not revealed any details or the specifications of the upcoming Realme smartphone. It reveals the model number as RMX3261 and the phone will come with support for LTE connectivity.

Advertisement

 

Recently, the phone was spotted with the same model number at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It revealed some key specs and design details of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

 

As per FCC listing, the phone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera on the front. The power button and volume rockers are on the left of the phone and the sim tray is on the left side of the device. At the back, there is square-shaped triple camera setup with an LED flash. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

For the specs, the FCC listing reveals that the Realme RMX3261 will be backed up by a 4,880mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box, likely with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, and a single-band Wi-Fi. The phone measures 173.9 x 75.96mm.

 

Realme RMX3261 has already earlier received certification from IMEI, TKDN, Sertifikasi, BIS, Indonesia Telecom.

 

We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

 

Via

 

Realme C20A announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Realme C25s announced with Helio G85, 6000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera

Mysterious Realme smartphone with 4,880mAh battery, Android 11 spotted online

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tecno Pova 2 announced with a massive 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G85

Samsung to provide its Ultra-thin glass to Google for its foldable Pixel smartphone

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies