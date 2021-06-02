Realme C21Y expected to launch soon

Realme RMX3261 will be backed up by a 4,880mAh battery with 18W charging.

Realme is said to be working on its next C series smartphone which is dubbed as Realme C21Y. Realme C21Y is expected to be launched soon as the smartphone has been certified by Thailand's NBTC.

The NBTC listing has however not revealed any details or the specifications of the upcoming Realme smartphone. It reveals the model number as RMX3261 and the phone will come with support for LTE connectivity.

Recently, the phone was spotted with the same model number at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It revealed some key specs and design details of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

As per FCC listing, the phone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera on the front. The power button and volume rockers are on the left of the phone and the sim tray is on the left side of the device. At the back, there is square-shaped triple camera setup with an LED flash. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the specs, the FCC listing reveals that the Realme RMX3261 will be backed up by a 4,880mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box, likely with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, and a single-band Wi-Fi. The phone measures 173.9 x 75.96mm.

Realme RMX3261 has already earlier received certification from IMEI, TKDN, Sertifikasi, BIS, Indonesia Telecom.

We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

