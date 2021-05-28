Mysterious Realme smartphone with 4,880mAh battery, Android 11 spotted online

Realme RMX3261 will be backed up by a 4,880mAh battery with 18W charging.

Advertisement

Realme is reportedly working on a new smartphone with model number RMX3261. The phone has now appeared in an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) listing, revealing its design and a few key specs.

The FCC listing has revealed the front and rear design of the upcoming Realme phone. On the front, the phone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. On the back, there is square-shaped triple camera setup with an LED flash.

Advertisement

The rear of the phone also features a fingerprint sensor and the Realme logo. The power button and volume rockers are on the left of the phone and the sim tray is on the left. As per speculations, the RMX3261 could be Realme's C-series smartphone.

For the specs, the FCC listing reveals that the Realme RMX3261 will be backed up by a 4,880mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box, likely with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, and a single-band Wi-Fi. The phone measures 173.9 x 75.96mm.

Realme RMX3261 has already earlier received certification from IMEI, TKDN, Sertifikasi, BIS, Indonesia Telecom. The marketing name of Realme RMX3261 is currently unknown but since has been spotted on FCC, it hints at an imminent launch.

As of now, no more details about this upcoming Realme smartphone are known. We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

Via