Advertisement

Mysterious Realme smartphone with 4,880mAh battery, Android 11 spotted online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2021 4:25 pm

Latest News

Realme RMX3261 will be backed up by a 4,880mAh battery with 18W charging.
Advertisement

Realme is reportedly working on a new smartphone with model number RMX3261. The phone has now appeared in an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) listing, revealing its design and a few key specs.

 

The FCC listing has revealed the front and rear design of the upcoming Realme phone. On the front, the phone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. On the back, there is square-shaped triple camera setup with an LED flash.

Advertisement

Realme RMX3261

The rear of the phone also features a fingerprint sensor and the Realme logo. The power button and volume rockers are on the left of the phone and the sim tray is on the left. As per speculations, the RMX3261 could be Realme's C-series smartphone.

 

For the specs, the FCC listing reveals that the Realme RMX3261 will be backed up by a 4,880mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box, likely with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, and a single-band Wi-Fi. The phone measures 173.9 x 75.96mm.

 

Realme RMX3261 has already earlier received certification from IMEI, TKDN, Sertifikasi, BIS, Indonesia Telecom. The marketing name of Realme RMX3261 is currently unknown but since has been spotted on FCC, it hints at an imminent launch.

 

As of now, no more details about this upcoming Realme smartphone are known. We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

 

Via

Realme C25 first sale today in India at 12 PM on Flipkart and company's website

Realme C20A announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Realme C25s announced with Helio G85, 6000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo partners with Thales to launch first 5G SA-compatible eSIM

Poco F3 GT to launch in India in Q3 2021 with Dimensity 1200 SoC

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies