Realme C21 to launch soon, tipped to run on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10

Realme C21 is rumoured to run on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10.

Advertisement

Apart from Realme C20, Realme is also working on another smartphone in the C-series dubbed Realme C21. The phone has been spotted on the Indonesian Telecom site which hints that it can be launched soon in the markets.

The Realme C21 on the Indonesian Telecom site comes with the model number RMX3201, as spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing has however not revealed the specifications of the upcoming Realme C-series smartphone.

Advertisement



Realme C21 with the same model number has also been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site, as reported by MySmartPrice. The phone has also been earlier spotted on BIS website suggesting that the Realme C21 will also launch in India soon. Realme C21 is expected to be a successor to the Realme C11 launched last year

The Realme C21 is rumoured to run on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. It is tipped to support 10W charging and device will support a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band only.

Meanwhile, Realme C20 specifications and official renders surfaced online. Realme C20 will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a waterdrop notch. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage which is said to be further expanded via microSD card.

Realme C20 packs a 5,000mAh battery and it supports 10W charging. It runs on Android 10 OS. Realme C20 will have a square-shaped rear camera with a single camera of 8-megapixel along with an LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.