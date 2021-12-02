Realme C11 (2021) price hiked for 2nd Time

Realme C11 (2021) smartphone has received a price hike for the second time in India. The smartphone was launched in June this year, and it received its first price hike in August.

Realme C11 (2021) price hike details

The Realme C11 (2021) is now available at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB variant instead of Rs 7,299 priced earlier. The 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 8,999, up from Rs 8,799. The phone has received a price hike of Rs 200.

The new increased pricing is now reflected online through Realme.com. The phone is also available on Flipkart, but the e-commerce portal is yet to revise the new pricing.

To refresh, the Realme C11 (2021) was launched at Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,799 for the 2GB and 4GB variants. The pricing of the base model was increased to 7,299 earlier. It comes in Cool Blue and Cool Gray colours.

Realme C11 (2021) specifications

The Realme C11 2021 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a waterdrop notch, 89.5% Screen-to-body Ratio, 60Hz screen refresh rate and a 269 ppi pixel density. Under-the-hood, the handset packs a 1.6GHz octa-core UniSoC SC9863 processor.

The processor is coupled with 2GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage. It can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of a MicroSD card.

The phone comes with a single 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash on the back paired with a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture on the front for selfies. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner.

The Realme C11 2021 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support that claims to last for up to 48 hours of standby time. The phone runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI Go Edition.