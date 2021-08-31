Price of Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 and more increased in India

Realme has increased the price of its bunch of smartphones in India by up to Rs 1,500. The devices include Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s.

Realme C21 (2021) has received a Rs 300 price hike. The Realme C21 and Realme C25s price have been hiked by Rs 500. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G, on the other hand, have received Rs 1,500 price hikes. The new increase pricing is now reflecting online through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 8 price in India

After price hike, the Realme 8 price in India has been revised to Rs 15,999 from Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB option of the Realme 8 price has been increased to Rs 16,999 from Rs 15,499. Further, the premium 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 8 has been hiked to Rs 17,999 from Rs 16,499.

Realme 8 5G price in India



The Realme 8 5G is now priced at Rs 15,499 as against its earlier Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB is now priced at Rs 16,499 from 14,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant on the other hand, has been increased to Rs 18,499 from Rs 16,999.

Realme C11 (2021) price in India

The Realme C11 (2021) has also received a hike. It is now available at Rs 7,299 for the 2GB + 32GB variant instaed of at Rs. 6,999 priced earlier. The 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 8,799, up from Rs. 8,499. The phone has received a price hike of Rs 300.

Realme C25s, Realme C21 price in India

The Realme C21 and Realme C25s have received a price hike of Rs 500. The Realme C21 is now available at Rs 8,999 from Rs 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. On the other hand, the 4GB + 64GB model now comes at Rs 9,999 from Rs 9,499.

The Realme C25s comes at Rs 10,999 as against its earlier price of Rs 10,499, for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB model is now priced at Rs 11,999 up from Rs 11,499.