HomeNewsPrice of Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 and more increased...

Price of Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 and more increased in India

Realme has increased the price of Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s by up to Rs 1500.

By Meenu Rana
Realme C21

Realme has increased the price of its bunch of smartphones in India by up to Rs 1,500. The devices include Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s.

Realme C21 (2021) has received a Rs 300 price hike. The Realme C21 and Realme C25s price have been hiked by Rs 500. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G, on the other hand, have received Rs 1,500 price hikes. The new increase pricing is now reflecting online through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 8 price in India

After price hike, the Realme 8 price in India has been revised to Rs 15,999 from Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB option of the Realme 8 price has been increased to Rs 16,999 from Rs 15,499. Further, the premium 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 8 has been hiked to Rs 17,999 from Rs 16,499.

Realme 8 5G price in India


The Realme 8 5G is now priced at Rs 15,499 as against its earlier Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB is now priced at Rs 16,499 from 14,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant on the other hand, has been increased to Rs 18,499 from Rs 16,999.

Realme C11 (2021) price in India

The Realme C11 (2021) has also received a hike. It is now available at Rs 7,299 for the 2GB + 32GB variant instaed of at Rs. 6,999 priced earlier. The 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 8,799, up from Rs. 8,499. The phone has received a price hike of Rs 300.

Realme C25s, Realme C21 price in India

The Realme C21 and Realme C25s have received a price hike of Rs 500. The Realme C21 is now available at Rs 8,999 from Rs 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. On the other hand, the 4GB + 64GB model now comes at Rs 9,999 from Rs 9,499.

The Realme C25s comes at Rs 10,999 as against its earlier price of Rs 10,499, for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB model is now priced at Rs 11,999 up from Rs 11,499.

Realme 8 4GB

Realme 8 4GB
  • Launch2021-03-24
  • ChipsetOcta Core 2.05GHz, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC
  • RAM (GB)4 GB, LPDDR4x
  • Display2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP, Quad AI Cameras: 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, Realme UI 2.0
  • Battery5000 mAh, 30W Dart fast charging
  • ExpandableYes, via MicroSD Card

Realme 8 5G 4GB

Realme 8 5G 4GB
  • Launch2021-04-22
  • ChipsetOcta Core 2.2 GHz, MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor, ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
  • RAM (GB)4 GB
  • Display2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera48MP + 2MP + 2MP, Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP B&W and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, Realme UI 2.0
  • Battery5000 mAh, with 18W fast charging
  • Expandable1 TB, Dedicated micro SD card Slot

Realme C11 (2021)

Realme C11 (2021)
  • Launch2021-06-25
  • ChipsetOcta Core 1.6 GHz, UNISOC SC9863 processor
  • RAM (GB)2 GB
  • Display720 X 1600 pixels
  • Camera8 MP, Single Camera: 8MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, Realme UI Go Edition
  • Battery5000 mAh, with 10W charging
  • Expandable256 GB, Dedicated micro SD card Slot

Realme C21 4GB + 64GB

Realme C21 4GB + 64GB
  • Launch2021-04-08
  • ChipsetOcta Core 2.3 GHz, MediaTek Helio G35 processor
  • RAM (GB)4 GB
  • Display720 X 1600 pixels
  • Camera13MP + 2MP + 2MP, Triple Camera: 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 10, Realme UI
  • Battery5000 mAh, 10W charging support
  • Expandable256 GB, Dedicated micro SD card Slot

Realme C25s 4GB + 128GB

Realme C25s 4GB + 128GB
  • Launch2021-06-08
  • ChipsetOcta Core 2 GHz, MediaTek Helio G85 processor
  • RAM (GB)4 GB
  • Display720 X 1600 pixels
  • Camera13MP + 2MP + 2MP, Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, Realme UI 2.0
  • Battery6000 mAh, 18W charging support
  • Expandable256 GB, Dedicated micro SD card Slot

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleFossil Gen 6 Smartwatch series launched with Snapdragon Wear 4100+
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.