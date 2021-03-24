Realme C11 (2021) coming with Android 11 and 5,000mAh battery, shows FCC certification

Realme C11 (2021) will be the successor of Realme C11 smartphone launched in India last year.

Realme is currently working on a new C series smartphone known as Realme C11 (2021). Now Realme C11 (2021) has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site with model number RMX3231 revealing its key details.

As per the FCC listing, the Realme C11 (2021) smartphone will come with a huge 5000mAh battery. The phone will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

The tipster further says that Realme C11 (2021) will run Android 11 out of the box. The phone will measure 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9mm in dimensions and weigh 190g, according to the FCC listing.

Realme C11 2021 has already been spotted on the BIS certification. So the phone will most be launching in the Indian market as well. It was also spotted on the EEC and TKDN certification websites.

Realme C11 (2021) will be the successor of Realme C11 smartphone launched in India last year. To recall, Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.