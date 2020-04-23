Advertisement

Realme Buds Wireless Pro gets certified, live images leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2020 4:58 pm

Realme Buds Wireless Pro feature a USB Type-C port as compared to micro-USB port on the Realme Buds Wireless.
Seems like Realme is gearing up to bring new wireless earphones to the market. Dubbed as Realme Buds Wireless Pro, the earphones have now been spotted on Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC), indicating that they might be launched soon.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro are expected to be the successor of the last year's Realme Buds wireless. The certification listing also gives us our first look at the design of the upcoming earphones. As per the listing, Realme Buds Wireless Pro comes with model number RMA208. The NCC listing was spotted by MySmartPrice.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro feature a USB Type-C port as compared to micro-USB port on the Realme Buds Wireless. This means that the upcoming Realme earphones will be priced lower than the Realme Buds Wireless when it gets launched.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro
Also, a closer look to the hole next to the Type-C port on the Buds Wireless Pro reveals grooving and recessed area around it. It hints that USB-C port could be coming with a protective flap. As far as the design of the device is confirmed, it is almost identical as the Buds Wireless.

The Realme Buds Wireless are neckband-style wireless headphones. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will also get a neckband design in a black and yellow colour scheme The Realme Buds Wireless Pro, as the name suggests, should also bring improvements to audio quality. Other specifications for the Realme Buds Wireless Pro are under wraps for now.

In India, the Realme Buds Wireless were launched at Rs 1,799 in September last year along with Realme XT smartphone. It comes in Green, Orange and Yellow colours. The Realme buds have a flexible neckband and it comes with Bass Boost driver for making sound quality more dynamic. It has support for Bluetooth 5.0 and packs110mAh battery and has 12 hours battery life with support for fast charging that can offer 100 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

