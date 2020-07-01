Realme Buds Q to go on sale today for the first time via Amazon, Realme.com at 12PM

Realme Buds Q comes in Black, White and Yellow colour options.

Realme Buds Q were recently launched in India for Rs 1,999. Now the earbuds will go on sale today for the first time via Amazon and Realme.com.

Realme Buds Q, the latest truly wireless earbuds by Realme come in Black, White and Yellow colour options. They will be available for purchase at 12 P.M noon today.

Realme Buds Q support Bluetooth v5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices and can be managed through Reame Link app and have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The headset has 119ms low-latency gaming mode and comes with intelligent touch controls for calls and music controls.

The Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design and they have been designed in collaboration with French designer José Lévy. The earbuds feature a 10mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience.







The earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The silicone tips have Realme’s signature yellow colour and the case has an LED in front to let you know when it is charging. The headset has touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant. The earbuds weight is 3.6 grams each while with the charging case, the weight is 35.3 grams.





On the battery front, the earbuds promise up to 20 hours of battery life with the 400mAh charging case and 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery. The case supports 30W fast wired charging but they do not support wireless charging. It has infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them.





