Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds launched in India for Rs 1999

The Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design and they have been designed in collaboration with French designer José Lévy.

Realme Buds Q, the latest truly wireless earbuds by Realme have been launched in India at Rs 1999. They come in Black, White and Yellow colour options. The Realme Buds Q will be available on Amazon and realme.com starting from July 1.

Alongside, Realme has also launched Realme Adventurer Backpack. The Realme Adventurer Backpack comes in Black colour, is priced at Rs 1499 and will be available from Amazon.in and realme.come starting from July 1st.

It has a flip cover design and quick buckles to ensure safety while the extra padded silk handles and pearl cotton straps help you carry the backpack with ease. It is made of 650D High-density Oxford Cotton and is also IPX4 Water Resistant.



Realme Adventurer Backpack has a 32L Large Capacity with carefully designed pockets. Its side zipper sleeve has been designed to keep laptops & the two side pockets can carry bottles, power banks, etc. It is equipped with an Anti-theft buckle, to keep your belongings safe, and a Trolley Strap for ease while travelling.



Realme Buds Q support Bluetooth v5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices and can be managed through Reame Link app and have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds also have a latency rate of 119 milliseconds.



It promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the 400mAh charging case and 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery. The case supports 30W fast wired charging but they do not support wireless charging. It has infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them.



The earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The silicone tips have Realme’s signature yellow colour and the case has an LED in front to let you know when it is charging. The headset has touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant. The earbuds weight is 3.6 grams each while with the charging case, the weight is 35.3 grams.