Realme GT, GT Master Edition India launch date confirmed

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has announced the launch date of the Realme GT and the Realme GT Master Edition in India. The announcement was made through the CEO’s latest ‘AskMadhav’ episode on YouTube that both smartphones will be unveiled in India on August 18th.

Sheth further confirmed the Realme GT 5G would have the same specifications as the global variant along with the launch date. Moreover, Realme GT will launch in India with the same colours as the global version. The colours include Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow (leather variant).

The Realme GT Master Edition will arrive along with it. However, there’s no official confirmation whether the GT Master Explorer Edition will also arrive at a later date or not. Both of these phones were launched in China last month.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Specifications

The Realme GT 5G and the GT Master Edition sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the GT 5G is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the GT Master Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Realme GT 5G features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System, which improves the phone’s heat dissipation performance. The device comes with a GT mode that boosts performance. The phone has a Linear vibration motor and 4D vibration.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The Master Edition comes with a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor on both of them. The smartphones run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on the software front.

Both the phones are equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the Realme GT 5G carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.5 aperture. The Master Edition has a 32MP IMX615 selfie cam.

The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams and is 8.4mm thin. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.