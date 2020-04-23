Realme Band receives new update with Find My Phone Feature, Weather features and more

Realme Band update optimizes the data synchronisation speed and has extended the display time when the user receives a message.

Realme Band was launched in India this year for Rs 1,499. Now Realme fitness tracker has received an update which brings new weather features, find my phone, several optimizations, and more.



The update comes with firmware version 6. Realme Band users can install the v6 update from the realme Link app.



The update optimises the user interface for functional interface and added weather features. You'll see the current temperature in Fahrenheit and an image giving an idea of the weather. In order to view the weather data, users need to tap the capacitive button on the realme Band exactly 7 times. Long press the button now and you'll see the highs and lows of the next two days.



It adds the ability to find your phone. The user needs to tap on the Find My Phone feature on the band for 3 seconds to activate it. The paired phone will start ringing, and pressing it for 3 seconds once again, will stop the ringing.



Furthermore, the update has also optimized heart rate measurement accuracy as well. It has also optimized the data synchronisation speed and has extended the display time when the user receives a message.



The update also adds bracelet restart function which can be triggered by long-pressing the capacitive button for more than 5 seconds while charging.

To recall, Realme Band features a 0.96-inch colour display, which is capable of showing 65,000 colours. It comes with a personalised dial face, which can be changed using the Realme Link application. It weighs 20 grams. It also features built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate every 5 minutes.

Realme Band can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, SMS and more. It features a dedicated Cricket Mode, which has been designed especially for India. It comes with IP68 certification, making it water and dust resistance.