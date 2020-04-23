Advertisement

Realme Band receives new update with Find My Phone Feature, Weather features and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2020 11:47 am

Latest News

Realme Band update optimizes the data synchronisation speed and has extended the display time when the user receives a message.
Advertisement

Realme Band was launched in India this year for Rs 1,499. Now Realme fitness tracker has received an update which brings new weather features, find my phone, several optimizations, and more.

The update comes with firmware version 6. Realme Band users can install the v6 update from the realme Link app.

The update optimises the user interface for functional interface and added weather features. You'll see the current temperature in Fahrenheit and an image giving an idea of the weather. In order to view the weather data, users need to tap the capacitive button on the realme Band exactly 7 times. Long press the button now and you'll see the highs and lows of the next two days.

It adds the ability to find your phone. The user needs to tap on the Find My Phone feature on the band for 3 seconds to activate it. The paired phone will start ringing, and pressing it for 3 seconds once again, will stop the ringing.

Furthermore, the update has also optimized heart rate measurement accuracy as well. It has also optimized the data synchronisation speed and has extended the display time when the user receives a message.

The update also adds bracelet restart function which can be triggered by long-pressing the capacitive button for more than 5 seconds while charging.

 

To recall, Realme Band features a 0.96-inch colour display, which is capable of showing 65,000 colours. It comes with a personalised dial face, which can be changed using the Realme Link application. It weighs 20 grams. It also features built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate every 5 minutes.

Advertisement


Realme Band can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, SMS and more.  It features a dedicated Cricket Mode, which has been designed especially for India. It comes with IP68 certification, making it water and dust resistance.

Realme Band with 0.96-inch colour display, Cricket mode and more launched in India

Realme Band to go on sale today via Amazon India, Realme Website

Realme Band sale to be held again today

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Band Realme Band Update Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

What is the impact on Mobile Accessories market in India due to COVID19?

Pixel Buds 3 leaks: All we know so far

Huawei Watch GT 2 gets update with Sp02 blood oxygen measuring feature

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies