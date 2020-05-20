Realme announces Realme UI early access programme for Realme 2 Pro

Realme took to its Realme Community to announce the early access programme for Realme 2 Pro users.

Realme has announced an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its for Realme 2 Pro users. As per the schedule, Realme 2 Pro is supposed to receive Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 update in June.



As per the community post, under this programme, the brand will roll out the latest Realme UI update to the users of the Realme 2 Pro before anyone else. However, users need to apply for the early access programme in order to get the latest update. It is to be noted that after updating to Realme UI, a user can't go back to the previous version/ OS.



Interested users can fill respective Google forms for the smartphone by providing the Realme Community username and IMEI of their devices. Users must have updated their device to latest RMX1801EX_11.C.31 version.



Realme advises to backup your data as the first batch of users may encounter system bugs. The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware compatibility.

Early access version may have uncertain impacts on your phone. There may be some third-party application versions that aren’t compatible with Android 10. So you have to update all your applications to the latest version in the Play Store before updating the open beta version. Also, the user is advised to make sure that the phone is not rooted.



Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware compatibility. Due to uncertain factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is impossible to guarantee that the realme fan will receive a 100% absolute priority to receive the update.



Realme 2 Pro recently received an update with version number RMX1801EX_11_C.31. The update brings the latest May security patch to the smartphone. It also optimises the lagging problem of sliding status bar.



To recall, Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with upto 8GB and 128GB storage. The phone has a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 sensor, f/1.7 aperture and 6P lens, while the secondary sensor is used to create a bokeh effect. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery with no fast charging.