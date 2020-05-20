Advertisement

Realme announces Realme UI early access programme for Realme 2 Pro

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 12:24 pm

Latest News

Realme took to its Realme Community to announce the early access programme for Realme 2 Pro users.
Advertisement

Realme has announced an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its for Realme 2 Pro users. As per the schedule, Realme 2 Pro is supposed to receive Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 update in June.

As per the community post, under this programme, the brand will roll out the latest Realme UI update to the users of the Realme 2 Pro before anyone else. However, users need to apply for the early access programme in order to get the latest update. It is to be noted that after updating to Realme UI, a user can't go back to the previous version/ OS.

Interested users can fill respective Google forms for the smartphone by providing the Realme Community username and IMEI of their devices. Users must have updated their device to latest RMX1801EX_11.C.31 version.

Realme advises to backup your data as the first batch of users may encounter system bugs. The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware compatibility.

Early access version may have uncertain impacts on your phone. There may be some third-party application versions that aren’t compatible with Android 10. So you have to update all your applications to the latest version in the Play Store before updating the open beta version. Also, the user is advised to make sure that the phone is not rooted.

Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware compatibility. Due to uncertain factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is impossible to guarantee that the realme fan will receive a 100% absolute priority to receive the update.

Realme 2 Pro recently received an update with version number RMX1801EX_11_C.31. The update brings the latest May security patch to the smartphone. It also optimises the lagging problem of sliding status bar.

To recall, Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with upto 8GB and 128GB storage. The phone has a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 sensor, f/1.7 aperture and 6P lens, while the secondary sensor is used to create a bokeh effect. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery with no fast charging.

Realme 2 Pro receives new update with Dark Mode Toggle and January security patch

Realme 2 Pro new update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi suport and March security patch

Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 and Realme 3i get a new update in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme 2 Pro Realme 2 Pro update Realme 2 Pro Android 10 Realme phones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X3 SuperZoom to be announced on May 26

Realme 6 receives new update with automatic restart bug fix and May Security Patch

LG Stylo 6 announced with built-in stylus, 6.8-inch display, 13MP triple cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies