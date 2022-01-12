Realme 9i teased to launch soon In India

Realme is gearing up to launch Realme 9i in India soon. The teaser comes just a day after its launch in Vietnam.

On its official Twitter handle, Realme India has teased the upcoming launch. However the tweet does not reveal the name of the smartphone to be launched. The rear design of Blue colour variant confirms it will be Realme 9i. Take a look at the teaser below:

This design looks amazing, don't you think?#StayTuned to know which Smartphone is coming next! pic.twitter.com/Pj71tmrghs — realme (@realmeIndia) January 12, 2022

Realme launched the Realme 9i in Vietnam earlier this week. Since the phone has already gone official outside, we already know the price and specifications.

The Realme 9i is priced at VND 6,290,000 (approx. Rs 20,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant in Vietnam.

Realme 9i Specifications

The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 480 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 9i runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual speakers.