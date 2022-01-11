Realme 9i launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz display

Realme has launched a new smartphone in Vietnam, called the Realme 9i. The device is a mid-range offering from the brand and comes with Snapdragon 680 SoC. The device has a 50MP triple camera setup at the rear and supports 33W fast charging as well.

The Realme 9i is priced at VND 6,290,000 (approx Rs 20,500) in Vietnam for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options. The device is also tipped to launch in India soon. However, there’s no official confirmation as of now.

Realme 9i Specifications

The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 480 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 9i runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual speakers.