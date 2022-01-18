Realme 9i launched in India, will be available from Jan 25

Realme has today launched the Realme 9i smartphone in India. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability in India.

Pricing and Availability

The new Realme 9i phone is launched in two variants. The 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 13,999. The phone also has a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 15,999. It comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue colours.

The smartphone will go on sale for purchase starting January 25 on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers.

Realme 9i Specifications

The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 480 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 33W fast charging support.

The Realme 9i runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual speakers. Lastly, the phone measures 164.4×75.7×8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.