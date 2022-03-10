Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has today launched Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE smartphones in India. The Realme 9 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensioty 810 chipset and 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme 9 5G SE aka Speed Edition comes with Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 144Hz refresh rate and 30W fast charging support.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Price and Availability

Realme 9 5G comes in two colours – Stargaze White and Meteor Black. The two storage variants are priced at INR 14,999 (4GB+64GB) and INR 17,499 (6GB+128GB). The first sale is scheduled for March 14, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.

The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition comes in two storage variants priced at INR 19,999 (6GB+128GB) and INR 22,999 (8GB+128GB). It comes in two colors – Starry Glow and Azure Glow. The smartphone’s first sale is scheduled for March 14, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.

Realme 9 5G Specs

Realme 9 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, which supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby. The phone features the Ripple Holographic Design and weighs 188 grams.

It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Its camera module consists of a 48MP high resolution primary camera, a 2MP B&W Portrait Lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Additionally, it comes with a 16MP ultra-clear front camera. It boasts a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 18W Dart charge. the phone gets charged up to 50% in just about 15 minutes. To improve app responsiveness, Realme 9 5G comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) of up to 5GB, enabling users to switch between apps seamlessly. The smartphone runs on Android 11, with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme 9 5G SE Specs

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition is powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It uses an advanced 6nm processor and features a 6.6” Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 600 nits and Starlight Design.

The Speed Edition also sports a 48MP triple Nightscape camera setup and DRE upto 5GB. Further, there is a 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There is a 16MP snapper on the for selfies and video chats.

The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery supported by 30W DartCharge. It also runs on Android 11, with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone measures 164.4×75.8×8.5mm and weights around 199 grams.