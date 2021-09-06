Realme 8s 5G colour options, back panel design revealed ahead of launch

Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i are launching in India on September 9. Now ahead of the launch, Realme 8s 5G colour options and back panel design have been officially confirmed.

As per Realme’s posters, the Realme 8s 5G is shown in Blue and White/Silver colour ways. It has also been confirmed that the Dimensity 810 SoC will power the 8s 5G.

Realme’s CEO has shared a photo of the upcoming phone. It shows the phone will have triple rear cameras. In addition, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The volume buttons are on the left side of the frame.

We make products with the latest tech but we don't compromise on the design either. Do you like the all-new #realme8s5G? pic.twitter.com/ERLus7As5s — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 4, 2021

The phone maker will be the first to bring a Dimensity 810-powered device in the world. The Mediatek Dimensity 810 is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It provides Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz.

Further, the company has also revealed that the Realme 8s 5G will come with a Dynamic RAM Expansion feature. Realme 8s 5G will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India. The website is now teasing the upcoming launch.

Realme 8s Specs (Rumoured)

As per a recent leak, Realme 8s will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back housed in a square camera array. In addition, there’s a flash below it and a more subtle ‘Realme’ branding compared to the ‘Dare to leap’ tagline found on the back of the Realme 8 series.

The volume rocker sits on the left, while the power button has an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, you get the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also the primary microphone at the bottom. The phone could arrive in more than just the blue colour that has been showcased in the renders.

Realme 8s will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. The SoC will be coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary cam, while other sensors remain unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. There will be a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging. The phone will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top.