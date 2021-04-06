Realme 8 gets its first update with camera improvements and touch optimization

The update optimized the portrait quality of rear camera.

Realme has started rolling out first update to its latest Realme 8 smartphone in India. The update comes with a host of camera improvements along with touch optimization.

The update comes with version number RMX3085_11_A.05 and it is around 200MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update optimized the portrait quality of rear camera, Optimized the video definition of ultra-wide camera, optimized the image quality of Ultra Night mode and optimized the color saturation of front camera.

Further the update optimized the touching algorithm and improved touching experience. The update was first spotted by FoneArena.

To recall, the company launched Realme 8 and 8 Pro in India last month. The Realme 8 comes in three variants with 4GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 15,999 and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,999. This phone comes in Cyber Black and Cyber Silver colours.

Realme 8 specs include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM options and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. In terms of imaging, the Realme 8 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It packs a 5000 mAh battery that has 30W fast charging support.