Realme 7i launched in India with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme has today launched Realme 7i smartphone in India at its "Leap to Next Gen" event. Realme 7i is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant costs Rs 12,999. The phone will be available for sale in India exclusively on Flipkart starting October 16 in the Big Billion Days Sale.

It will also be available on realme.com and offline stores. Realme 7i comes in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue colours.





Realme 7i specifications





Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Realme 7i has 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, mirror design and comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots.



On the battery front, the Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The dual-SIM Realme 7i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.



For photos and videos, the Realme 7i features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.1 lens.



The Realme 7i has connectivity options like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and it weighs 188 grams.

