Advertisement

Realme 7i launched in India with 64MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 1:25 pm

Latest News

Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Advertisement

Realme has today launched Realme 7i smartphone in India at its "Leap to Next Gen" event. Realme 7i is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant costs Rs 12,999. The phone will be available for sale in India exclusively on Flipkart starting October 16 in the Big Billion Days Sale.

It will also be available on realme.com and offline stores. Realme 7i comes in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue colours.

Realme 7i specifications

Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Realme 7i has 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, mirror design and comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots.

On the battery front, the Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The dual-SIM Realme 7i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.
Realme 7i
For photos and videos, the Realme 7i features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.1 lens.

The Realme 7i has connectivity options like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures  164.1x75.5x8.9mm and it weighs 188 grams.

Advertisement

Realme 7i announced with 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear cameras

Realme 7i colours and storage options leaked ahead of India launch

Realme 7i to be launched in India on October 7

Realme 7i, IoT, TV, camera and more launching today: Things to know before launch

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme 7i

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tecno Camon 16 launching on 10th October in India

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime to launch in India soon

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies