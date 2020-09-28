Advertisement

Realme 7 Pro SE to launch in India soon, could be the rebranded Realme 7i

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 11:13 am

Realme India CEO Madhav Seth on Twitter has teased the launch of the upcoming 7-series smartphone.
Earlier this month, Realme launched its Realme 7 and 7 Pro budget devices. Now Realme is teasing a new smartphone that will launch in India soon. This will be the third smartphone in the Realme 7 series which might be dubbed as Realme 7 Pro SE.

Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has suggested the upcoming Realme smartphone will be the Realme 7 Pro SE. The Realme 7 Pro SE is likely to be the rebranded version of Realme 7i that debuted in Indonesia a few days back.

Notably, the Realme 7i was also spotted on the brand's support a support page on the company’s official Indian website which pretty much suggests that the upcoming Realme 7 Pro SE is nothing but a rebranded Realme 7i for the Indian market.

Realme India CEO Madhav Seth on Twitter has teased the launch of the upcoming 7-series smartphone. He also promises to talk more about the device in his upcoming #AskMadhav episode. The teaser shows a quad rear camera setup with an LED flash. If you look at the image closely, you’ll see the 64MP primary sensor. The teaser image shows the phone is Aurora Green colour in which Realme 7i also comes in.

To recall, Realme 7i smartphone in Indonesia is priced at 31,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (Rs. 15,885 approx.) for its sole 8GB+128GB model.  Realme 7i comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colours.

Realme 7i specifications


Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a single hole-punch display at the front for the selfie camera. It also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor along with support for face unlock.

The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB storage. Realme 7i is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.

