Realme 6s to launch in India next week as Realme 6i

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 03, 2020 2:55 pm

Realme unveiled the Realme 6i back in March which was later launched as the Narzo 10 in May for the Indian market.

Realme will reportedly launch Realme 6i in India next week which is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6s which was launched in Europe back in May.

 

Realme 6s
Folks at OnPhones have spotted a poster of the Realme 6i at a retail store in India which includes a few specs of the smartphone. The poster also confirms that Realme 6i will come in Black and White colour options. It revealed that the phone will come with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and a 48-megapixel camera. The source reports that the Realme 6i will be available in just one configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

Realme 6s launched in the European markets, also comes with the same set of specifications. Realme 6s is priced at 199 Euros (Rs 16,510 approx.) for the single 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version.

Realme 6s specifications

Realme 6s features 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

Realme 6s camera comes with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, EIS, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a side fingerprint sensor.

Realme 6s is backed up by 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9-9.6mm and it weighs 191 grams.

