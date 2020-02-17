Realme 6 to launch soon in India

The Realme 6 was listed for affiliate partners of Flipkart.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro were launched in India in August last year. Now the company is working on the successor of Realme 5 which will be dubbed as Realme 6. Realme 6 smartphone recently received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA). Now the smartphone is said to be soon launched in India.



As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme 6 smartphone was spotted on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart suggesting that the device will soon be launched in India. The Realme 6 was listed for affiliate partners of Flipkart. The device listing was later taken down soon after social media posts of the listing went live.



Since the Realme 6 listing has now been taken down, it is clear that it may have been published accidentally. But it has no doubt confirmed that Realme 6 will launch in India soon.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro were recently spotted on Singapore's IMDA carrying the model number RMX2001. Realme device with model number RMX2061 was also certified by India’s BIS.

The Wi-Fi certification reveals that the Realme 6 with model number RMX2001 and it carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac alongside the WPA2 security standard. Realme 6 listing mentions MT6785T in the hardware version which hints that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.



Sadly, the listing does not show any specifications except that the device will be powered by Android 10 operating system. The listing carries the certification ID WFA94253 and the date of certification being 24th January 2020.