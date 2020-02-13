Realme 6 with Android 10 receives WiFi certification

Realme 6 series is likely to have smartphones like Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme 6i.

Advertisement

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro were recently spotted on Singapore's IMDA carrying the model number RMX2001. Now Realme 6 smartphone has received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA). The listing suggests that the launch of the handset may be imminent.



The Wi-Fi certification reveals that the Realme 6 with model number RMX2001 and it carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac alongside the WPA2 security standard. Realme 6 listing mentions MT6785T in the hardware version which hints that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.



Sadly, the listing does not show any specifications except that the device will be powered by Android 10 operating system. The listing carries the certification ID WFA94253 and the date of certification being 24th January 2020.

Realme 6 series is likely to have smartphones like Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme 6i. Last month, the upcoming Realme 6i smartphone was also certified by Singapore’s IMDA. Like Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6i listing also did not reveal much about the device except its model number RMX2040.

Advertisement

As of now, it is not known when Realme 6 will be launched in India or in other markets. We have to wait for some more leaks to know more about the smartphone.