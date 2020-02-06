Realme 6 Pro to launch soon, gets certified

Realme 6 series is likely to have smartphones like Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme 6i.

Realme is said to be working on the Realme 6 series of smartphones. The series is likely to have smartphones like Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and the Realme 6i. Now out of these, the Realme 6 Pro has been certified by Singapore's IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority).



The Realme 6 Pro listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). Sadly, the certification has not revealed anything about the Realme 6 Pro. It only mentions the model number, which happens to be RMX2061.



Realme 6 Pro with the same model number has already been spotted on the BIS certification website, which hints that the phone could soon launch in India as well. As of now, it is not known when Realme 6 Pro will be launched in India or in other markets.



Last month, the upcoming Realme 6i smartphone was also certified by Singapore’s IMDA. Like Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6i listing also did not reveal much about the device except its model number RMX2040.

Meanwhile, Realme is all set to announce its next flagship smartphone at MWC 2020. Realme's first-ever Smart TV will be also unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

Realme will be launching the Realme C3 in India today. The smartphone will be exclusively available to buy on Flipkart. Realme C3 will be the company’s first phone to run on Realme UI out-of-the-box. It will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor.

You can see Realme C3 launch live updates here.