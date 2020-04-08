  • 13:49 Apr 08, 2020

Advertisement

Realme 6 receives a new softare update with camera optimizations

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2020 10:27 am

Latest News

The Realme 6 update brings camera optimizations along with bug fix and March Android security patch to the smartphone.
Advertisement

Realme 6 was launched in India earlier this year. Now the Realme 6 smartphone is getting a new update via OTA for the month of April.

 

The update comes with version number RMX2001_11_B.23. The update brings camera optimizations along with bug fix and March Android security patch to the smartphone.

Advertisement

 

Here is the complete changelog of the update:

 

System

1. Fixed unable to turn on "wake screen when notifications received on lock screen" issue


Camera

1. Optimized the front camera clarity in some scenes

2. Optimized the blur effect of front portrait mode

 

In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

 

Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.

 

Realme 6 first sale to be held today via Flipkart and Realme website

Realme 6 gets its first update in India with March security patch

Realme 6i launched with 48MP quad rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro new software update brings Netflix HD support in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme 6 update Realme 6 Realme 6 price Realme 6 specs Realme smartphones Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Ace2 renders surface online, colour variants revealed

OnePlus announces Warp Charge 30 wireless charging tech

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS Open Beta 6 with March security patch and bug fixes

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies