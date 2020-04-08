Realme 6 receives a new softare update with camera optimizations

The Realme 6 update brings camera optimizations along with bug fix and March Android security patch to the smartphone.

Realme 6 was launched in India earlier this year. Now the Realme 6 smartphone is getting a new update via OTA for the month of April.

The update comes with version number RMX2001_11_B.23. The update brings camera optimizations along with bug fix and March Android security patch to the smartphone.



Here is the complete changelog of the update:

System



1. Fixed unable to turn on "wake screen when notifications received on lock screen" issue





Camera



1. Optimized the front camera clarity in some scenes



2. Optimized the blur effect of front portrait mode

In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.