Realme 6i gets certified, launch soon?

Realme 6i is also expected to be a toned-down version of Realme 6.

Realme recently launched its Realme 5i budget smartphone in India last week. Now the company is said to be working on its successor - Realme 6i as the new phone gets certified on Singapore’s IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority).



Sadly, the certification has not revealed anything about the Realme 6i. It only mentions the model number, which happens to be RMX2040. The same handset has also been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), though no specs and features got revealed.



Realme 5i is a redesigned Realme 5 with slightly inferior specs. So Realme 6i is also expected to be a toned-down version of Realme 6. Realme 6 is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and it will come with penta-lens camera setup at the back. If this comes true, Realme 6 will be the first smartphone from the company to feature five rear cameras.



Realme C3 and Realme C3s have also received certification in Singapore and Thailand respectively. Realme C3s will have model number RMX2020. Realme C3s will likely to be a variant of Realme C3 with only difference in them being of RAM and storage.

To recall, Realme 5i features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot. Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charger bundled.



The quad rear camera setup is present on the Realme 5i with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel sensor that has a wide-angle f/2.25 lens, paired with two 2-megapixel sensors that have f/2.4 portrait and macro lenses on top. There is an 8-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

