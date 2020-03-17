  • 16:27 Mar 17, 2020

Realme 6 Pro new update brings March Android Security Patch and more

March 17, 2020

The Realme 6 Pro update brings Netflix HD playback, adds Soloop app for the phone and includes several bug fixes.
Realme 6 Pro smartphone was recently launched in India. The phone is getting a new software update which brings March 2020 Android security patch and other bug fixes.

As per the changelog posted by the company, the Realme 6 Pro update carries firmware version number RMX2061_11_A.11, and its update size is at 3.43GB. The update brings Netflix HD playback, and includes several bug fixes.

Here is the Complete Changelog:

Security
Android security patch: March, 2020

System
Added mail
Fixed the issue that the recording with third-party applications cannot be saved in the case of the first boot without enabling the camera
Fixed the issue that the call interface appeared occasionally while the opposite end hands up first and the local end turns off and restarts
Fixed the issue that third-party applications do not support HD mode
Fixed the probability issue of splash screen at the lowest brightness

Camera
Fixed the blurred screen issue while zooming to the maximum magnification in video mode

Audio
Fixed the issue of unilateral silence in headset while playing voice

Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

