  • 11:56 Mar 05, 2020

Realme 5i gets a new variant in India with 128GB storage

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2020 10:26 am

Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charger bundled.
Realme has launched a new variant of Realme 5i in India with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 9,999. The phone was launched in India in January this year in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs 8,999.

 

Both variants of the Realme 5i are now available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme.com website. Realme 5i comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour options.

Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charger bundled.  The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.

 

The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors that have f/2.4 portrait and macro lenses on top. There is an 8-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

 

The phone also has the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

Realme 5i recently received its first software update. The update comes with version number RMX2030EX_11_A.14 and it is about 2.59GB in size. The update brings December 2019 security patch to the latest smartphone. It fixes the silent issue of gaming when headphones are plugged in once again after it is unplugged. It also optimises the clarity of a wide-angle sensor and fixes the issue of redness in the front camera.

