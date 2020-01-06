  • 17:08 Jan 06, 2020

Realme 5i announced with 6.5-inch display, quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2020 3:33 pm

Realme 5i be launched in India on January 9 on Flipkart.
As expected, Realme has today launched Realme 5i in Vietnam. Realme 5i is priced at 3690000 VDN  Rs 11,530 approx.) and it comes in Blue and Green colour variants.

The phone will be launched in India on January 9 on Flipkart.  Flipkart has created a microsite to indicate that it will be selling the phone in the country after its launch.

As far as specifications are concerned, Realme 5i features 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

For the camera department, Realme 5i features a quad camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, EIS, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme 5i is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie). Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm and the weight is 198 grams.

