Realme 5i India launch set for January 9, Flipkart teases availability

Flipkart has created a microsite to indicate that it will be selling Realme 5i in the country after its launch.

Advertisement

Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone in Realme 5 series - Realme 5i in India on January 9. Flipkart has created a microsite to indicate that it will be selling the phone in the country after its launch.



Realme 5i will be unveiled on January 9 at 12:30 pm. Flipkart also reveals some features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Realem5i will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will come with a 6.5-inch Mini-drop fullscreen display.



Additionally, the Flipkart teaser also reveals that the phone will have AI Quad camera consisting of a primary sensor, ultra-wide-angle lens, portrait lens and macro lens. Realme 5i will run on ‘powerful snapdragon processor’, however, it does not reveal the name of the processor. The teaser also confirms that Realme 5i will be available in Green Blue colour variant.

Meanwhile, Realme will be launching Realme 5i today in Vietnam. As per a recent GeekBench listing, Realme 5i will be powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC processor. The phone will have 4GB RAM and it will run Android 9 Pie.

Advertisement

As per rumoured specs, Realme 5i will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. The phone will have quad rear cameras with a 12-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



Realme 5i will be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and it will have two storage variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger and it will run on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.