Realme 3 Pro Android 11 stable update rolling out with Realme UI 2.0

Realme 3 Pro is getting a stable version of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update in India. Realme launched the Realme 3 Pro back in 2019.

The device was launched with Android 9 Pie. Later on, it was updated to Android 10-based realme UI.

Realme 3 Pro Android 11 Update

The new build comes with version RMX1851EX_11.F.05 as announced via a community blog post. In order to get this build, users should be on firmware version RMX1851EX_11.F.04.

The update will roll out in a staged manner, and the update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today. It will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

If no critical bugs are found after the update, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. The update optimises performance, improves stability, and fixes known issues.

Users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update. You’ll also have the security patch level after the update.

The update brings Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 new features for Realme Narzo 30. These include the new Enhanced Dark Mode, New App Drawer, System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Improved Game Space, and more.

Specs

To recall, Realme 3 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 90.8-percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone is equipped with 4045mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It has a dual-camera setup on the back with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22-micron pixel along and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a 25-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 aperture and 1/ 2.8 sensor size for selfies and video calling.