Realme 15T 5G India Launch Confirmed: Everything We Know So Far

Realme 15T 5G India launch has been confirmed and ahead of the device’s launch, its key specifications and design have been confirmed. Further, some of the device’s specifications have leaked as well. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming budget smartphone from Realme.

Realme 15T 5G India Launch Details

The device Silk Blue, Suit Titanium, and Flowing Silver colours with a square module on the back that will house triple cutouts. It will have a flat frame, 7.79mm thickness, and will weigh 181 grams only.

Aside from that, it will have a 50MP primary camera on the back and a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies. The device is going to pack a 7000mAh battery under the hood. The company has also confirmed that it will be priced under Rs 20,000.

On the front, there will be a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 4000 nits peak brightness. Chipset in use is a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 MAX. The device also has an IP69 rating and will run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. It will get 3 major OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Meanwhile, a leak on X from Abhishek Yadav suggests the device will support 60W Fast charging with an 80W adapter included in the box.

Meanwhile, the company recently debuted the Realme P4 5G series in India. The Realme P4 5G starts at Rs 18,499, and gets a 6.77-inch flat AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels and offers 10-bit colour depth, 3840Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor powers it. It has LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.